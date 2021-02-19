New medical marijuana dispensaries are opening in St. Louis City and County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Three new medical marijuana dispensaries are opening in north St. Louis City and County.

Greenlight Dispensary in Ferguson is ready to welcome its first patients Friday.

Greenlight is a local Missouri company. They grow and cultivate their product locally.

Eric Masters, the general manager of the Berkley location, said Greenlight does a few things that’s set them apart in the industry. They are competitively priced because the business is vertically integrated.

Greenlight also offers no charge medical exams for north St. Louis County and City residents who are interested in getting their medical marijuana license. You can meet with their company doctor virtually who helps you through the process.

Once you have a state issued medical marijuana license and a valid ID, you can visit Greenlight.

Greenlight’s Ferguson location opens Friday and will eventually include a drive-thru. Their Baden location will open Wednesday and the Berkley location will soon follow.