New menu items for St. Louis Blues home games

ST. LOUIS– The Blues are ready to welcome back crowds at the Enterprise Center and there will be some new menu items waiting for them.

There are several offerings from local restaurants again with a few new ones serving up their specialties.

New offerings:

Mission Taco Joint: One of the city’s most popular taco joints, brings its unique street tacos to Portal 46.

Mission Taco Joint: One of the city's most popular taco joints, brings its unique street tacos to Portal 46.

Chicken Out: This favorite spot is a faster casual, fry'd chicken joint serving a chef-driven, creative spin on the fried chicken sandwich. Dredged, brined, and broasted chicken to deliver a crunchy, juicy chicken breast, every single time at Portal 17.

The Baked Bear: The dessert mainstay will satisfy sweet cravings by offering delicious ice cream sandwiches and cookies at Portal 5.

Returning STL Dining Destinations and Beverage Favorites

Farmtruk: Fresh, local, grass-fed beef burgers, street tacos, nachos, and hearty sides like brisket mac & cheese. Available at the Mezzanine Level Fan Deck at portal 58.

Sugarfire: The best of St. Louis-style barbeque including pulled pork, smoked brisket and turkey at Portal 11.

Lion's Choice: Famous sliced roast beef sandwiches and ridiculously good fries at Portal 4.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In: Award-winning smash burgers that are all natural, all-Angus beef patties, made from chuck, brisket, and rib at Portal 16.

Kohn's Kosher: Mouthwatering deli sandwiches including the Penalty Box, with house-made spicy chicken sausage and pastrami on a roll, and The Gloria, with ribeye steak, Killer Pastrami, caramelized onions, cranberry horseradish sauce, at Portal 12.

Tropical Liqueurs: Frozen cocktails available in an assortment of flavors at Portal 20.

: Frozen cocktails available in an assortment of flavors at Portal 20. Brews of the Lou: All the best breweries in St. Louis in one location, including Budweiser, Urban Chestnut, 4 Hands, Schlafly, Perennial and more in the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten at Portal 25.

Redesigned Food and Beverage Marketplace at ‘The District’

The Mezzanine-level gathering place will feature several new food and beverage options, including mobile nacho and grilled sandwich carts.

Pepsi Patio Grab & Go: For a quicker bite or sip on the go, fans will find a selection of beer, wine, seltzers, soft and energy drinks, snacks, and ready-made sandwiches and salads in this brand-new Grab & Go area.

Return of Bud Light Happy Hour and 4th Period at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten

Before and after each game, fans can come together to enjoy food and beverage specials in the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten located just inside the Ford Entrance at 14th Street and the Bud Light Sports Pub on the Club Level.