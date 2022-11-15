WASHINGTON, Mo. – A new aluminum coil coating facility is in the works for Franklin County.

AZZ Precoat Metals, a provider of coil coating solutions, is planning to build a facility in Washington, Missouri. The company is investigating $110 million into a plant and aims to create around 80 new jobs.

The 25-acre facility is planned in the area of Oldenburg Industrial Park and is expected to open by 2025. According to news releases from the state and company, the new location will help AZZ Precoat Metals meet demand for its metal coil coating and processing services and allow the company to innovate new products.

“We’re excited to see AZZ Precoat Metals adding a location and creating jobs in Washington,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Thanks to our commitment to workforce development and infrastructure, our state stands out as an ideal location for businesses to invest and expand. We look forward to AZZ Precoat Metals’ continued success as it grows and creates more good-paying jobs for Missourians.”

“The addition of the Washington coil coating facility with state-of-the-art equipment and technology will strengthen Precoat’s position to effectively serve the growing aluminum market. This project was contemplated in our strategic rationale for acquiring Precoat Metals earlier this year and is a key element of our growth roadmap for the coil coating segment,” said Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of AZZ Inc.

AZZ Metals will get some help from the Missouri One Start program to recruit and train workers. The company will have access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for facility expansion and job creation.