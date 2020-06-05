New Missouri law expands absentee voting during pandemic

Breaking News
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill into law that will allow people to vote by mail this year if they’re concerned about the coronavirus.

Parson signed the bill Thursday.

Currently, voters can request absentee ballots only if they provide an excuse for why they can’t vote in person.

The law isn’t explicit on whether the current illness excuse covers healthy people concerned about COVID-19.

Under the new law, people considered at-risk of the coronavirus could vote absentee without needing to have their ballot notarized. Anyone else could cast a mail-in ballot but would need to get it notarized.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press

