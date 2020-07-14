New Missouri law guts helmet requirement for motorcyclists

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Motorcyclists in Missouri who meet certain requirements soon will be able to ride without a helmet.

A bill signed into law Tuesday by Republican Gov. Mike Parson waives the helmet requirement for anyone who is at least 26 years old.

Motorcycle riders who don’t wear a helmet also must have health insurance coverage. Riders with instructional permits must still wear helmets.

The change also will mean law enforcement can’t pull over motorcyclists just to check if they’re following helmet laws.

The new law takes effect Aug. 28.