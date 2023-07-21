ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An epic historical biopic is in theaters this week, “Oppenheimer,” but many may not realize the tie it has to St. Louis.

People arrived at Marcus Ronnie’s Cinema on South Lindbergh Boulevard Friday to see the 6 p.m. show. Oppenheimer is opening at several other theaters around St. Louis.

It tells the story of the top-secret Manhattan Project’s development during World War II, and the work done in the St. Louis area is a part of that history.

“So we kind of wanted to see what it looked like and what they came up with,” said Kate Dyer. “And actually for as strange as it is, it’s really pretty up there. So really like it, they’ve done a good job.”

As the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, begins to be told in theaters, the Weldon Spring Site Interpretive Center serves as a reminder of the nuclear weapons and waste produced in St. Louis during the mid-twentieth century.

“I’m not a huge history movie type one, but I am wanting to go just to pique the interest,” Dyer said. “And kind of see how they adapt to the movie, and if they put any St. Louis ties in it that would be really neat.”

A teacher and her son took in the history before the big screen experience.

“Yeah, a number of years ago, we brought a field trip out from my school,” said Tammy Curry. “So it was really interesting, and all the kids loved going up the stairs and reading about it and learning about it.”