New movie uses the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Garden Glow for redemption

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Card Counter opens tonight at theatres across the country. The movie stars Oscar Isaac who plays a professional gambler. He was formerly stationed with the military at Abu Ghraib. Demons from his time there haunt him. But, a trip to the Missouri Botanical Gardens’ Garden Glow shows him that there is more to life than casinos.

The annual winter show covers the gardens with more than one million lights. It is ranked as one of the best holiday light shows in North America. So, you can see how it may change your perspective on life.

Isaac’s character goes by the name “William Tell.” He learned to count cards in prison and now he uses casinos to make a living. But, it is a solitary life. A gambling agent played by Tiffany Haddish wants him to enter the big leagues and compete for the big jackpots.

The movie cuts between casino scenes, prison, and war. There is a reason it was released today. The 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and the war on terror looms large in this tale.

The movie is getting rave reviews from the New York Times and The Chicago Sun. It will be interesting to see how the lights of the Missouri Botanical Gardens contrast this film noir about risk and redemption.