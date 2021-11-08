New mural at Volpi Foods to celebrate The Hill’s past, present, and future

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new mural is going up to celebrate the past, present, and future of The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis. A vote chose Jordan Bauer’s design as the winner of Volpi Food’s contest. He will get $6,000 to put the art on the north-facing wall of Volpi’s storefront.

“The mural showcases the many ‘windows’ of the Hill in a fresh and modern style. The windows from left to right showcase diversity in the community, bikeable neighborhoods, spaghetti and meatballs, old Italian heritage, the Parish of St. Ambrose and a young and progressive next generation–windows of the past, with many opportunities toward the future,” states Volpi Foods.

You will be able to see the new mural at 5256 Daggett Ave. The company also offers Italian sandwiches and cured meats and has been in business for the past 120 years.