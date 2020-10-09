New murder charge for Jefferson County man who led police on high-speed chase

ARNOLD, Mo. – A Jefferson County man now faces an additional charge of murder after police said he took them on a high-speed, violent pursuit, which ended when the suspect slammed into a car carrying two women.

According to a spokesperson for the Arnold Police Department, the chase and crash occurred on Sept. 2. Officers spotted 34-year-old Dustin Scott Fernow driving on Key West Drive without license plates.

They tried to stop Fernow but he took off. Detectives said Fernow sideswiped their vehicle on Highway 141, forcing them off the road.

Fernow then drove into a middle school parking lot attempting to hit pursuing patrol cars. He hit one twice and then headed back to 141, where he allegedly crashed into a vehicle carrying two women, including 78-year-old Carroll Politte. She had been hospitalized since then and passed away Saturday.

Fernow is being held without bond at Jefferson County Jail. He’s facing 23 charges, including: second-degree murder, 10 felony assault charges, single charges of resisting arrest and property damage, plus 10 counts of armed criminal action.

Politte’s funeral was held Thursday. She died three days before her 79th birthday.