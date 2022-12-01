The musicians were playing rock music on stage, there was an audience full of people watching the concert. Concert,mini concert and music festivals.

ST. LOUIS – Avid concertgoers, add a new St. Louis event to your bucket-list.

A new music event known as the Evolution Festival is coming to St. Louis in 2023. The festival is planned from Aug. 26-27 at Forest Park.

Organizers pride the experience as one that will offer plenty of music, barbeque and bourbon. The musical lineup has not yet been announced, and many plans are still in the works. However, organizers released a 53-second video Wednesday on the upcoming festivities.

For the latest updates on the Evolution Festival, click here.