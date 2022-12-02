SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield, Missouri city council unanimously voted this week to approve renaming the Midfield Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport after Senator Roy Blunt.

The resolution praises his dedicated history of public service as a teacher, county official, Secretary of State, university president, Congressman, and U.S. Senator.

As of December 16th, the Midfield Terminal will take on the new name of the “Roy Blunt Terminal” at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The 275,000-square-foot airport was opened on May 6, 2009, with ten airline gates.