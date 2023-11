O’FALLON, Mo. – A new Panera is opening in O’Fallon, Missouri, on Thursday.

It’s located off of Highway K and will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day. It’s the second St. Louis Bread Company store in O’Fallon and the 68th in Missouri.

Earlier this month, Panera Bread laid off about 300 corporate workers, or roughly 17% of its workforce.