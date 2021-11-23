New park in St. Charles honors past and present dementia patients

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A park was officially opened Tuesday in St. Charles to honor those who have passed or are living with dementia.

Forget Me Not Park opened at 150 South Main Street with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. The City of St. Charles are calling it a pocket park, and it rests along Historic Main Street.

People can gather, rest, play chess, eat lunch, enjoy the scenery, and more at Forget Me Not Park.

The park was adopted for development and care by The Bev Roy Hope Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. The foundation was able to establish the City of St. Charles as an Age/Dementia friendly city. It is one of only two cities in Missouri with this designation.

Click here for more information.