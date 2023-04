ST. LOUIS – SSM Health, Cardinal Glennon Pediatrics, is opening a new clinic in Tower Grove. It’s at 2927 South Kingshighway Boulevard.

The new facility has exam rooms and space for its ‘Cares Program’, which helps families with food insecurity, childcare, assistance for new moms, and more. The clinic opens Friday.

Saturday, they’re hosting a community event, so locals can learn about the facility. They’ll also be giving away free bike helmets.