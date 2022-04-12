ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — New plans to demolish the former Jamestown Mall were introduced for the first-time during St. Louis County Council’s meeting Tuesday night.

The mall opened in 1973 and was once anchored by Dillard’s, JCPenney, Macy’s and Sears, but it’s sat empty since 2014.



“I remember very clearly as a kid going there to the movies, meeting my friends,” Sen. Brian Williams D-District 4, said.”It was a very vibrant site, it was a place people went to eat, play and shop.”

The vibrant past is now littered with graffiti, trash and moldy memories on the inside, but the site could get new life.

St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb introduced plans to tear down Jamestown Mall at Tuesday night’s county council meeting.

Webb’s plan includes spending $6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funding to tear down the former mall. The 145-acre site is in her north St. Louis County district. The site is also in the district for state senator Brian Williams, who is backing Webb’s plan at the state level.



“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity with surplus to really do something positive for that part of the region,” Williams said. “St. Louis is the economic engine that drives Missouri’s economy, investing in north st louis county and redeveloping areas, blight in to growth would only help our entire state succeed.”

Williams said as the state budget stands now, there is $1.8 billion “just sitting on the table.” He hopes to get state funding to help with the demolition. He said the sky is the limit for what could call the site of the former mall home one day, but no plans for redevelopment are currently in the works.



“It should have something vibrant, it should no longer be an eyesore, and everyone should be able to walk out their house and be proud of their community,” Williams said.

There have been a few plans in the works to develop the site in the past, but none have passed.

In 2020, the port authority, which owns the site, reached a deal with a Kansas City developer who wanted to turn it into an industrial park, but those plans were thrown out in June under opposition by Webb and residents who said they preferred a community center or mixed retail site.