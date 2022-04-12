ST. LOUIS – After sitting empty for seven years, St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb introduced plans to tear down Jamestown Mall.

Webb wants to spend $6 million to tear down the 145-acre site in her north St. Louis County district. Officials have struggled to redevelop the site since the mall closed in 2014.

Last year, the port authority, which owns the site, reached a deal with a Kansas City developer who wanted to turn it into an industrial park. Those plans were scrapped in June under opposition by Webb and residents who said they preferred a community center or mixed retail site.