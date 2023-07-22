ST. LOUIS – Saturday marked the grand opening of a south St. Louis playground named for a church member who passed away when he was just 12 years old.

Community members cut a ribbon to introduce “Logan’s Playground,” in honor of “Logan Zielinski, who was killed in a car accident in 2021.

Zielinski was a member of the St. Johns United Church of Christ. Those close to him say the playground was built because he did not want anyone to be alone.

The church got some assistance from the group Unlimited Play in raising money for the construction. The playground is located by the church in the 11000 block of St. John Church Road. The church says the playground is an inclusive facility and welcomes anyone.