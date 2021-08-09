New playgrounds being built in St. Charles County parks

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – New playgrounds are coming to parks in St. Charles County.

Construction has started on the 13,000 square foot playground located by the Lakeside Pavilion at Indian Camp Creek Park. When finished, it will have “two large climbing towers with bridges, a variety of climbers, swings, and a net climber/spinner on cushioned turf.” St. Charles County said it is expected to be completed by the end of August. This playground cost approximately $750,000 to build.

Construction on the new 10,000 square foot playground at Broemmelsiek parks begins in August and will be completed by the end of October. It will be located between Shelters 3 and 4. St. Charles County said it will include “net bridges and a ropes course, wiggle climber, swings, variety of slides, see-saw, and benches with shade canopies, also on cushioned turf.” This playground cost approximately $700,000 to build.

“Broemmelsiek currently has a playground near the Hilltop Shelter, but this addition will help provide a place for children to play that is accessible to those using the shelters in the valley of the park,” Director of Parks Ryan Graham said.

These new playgrounds were built with funds from a local use tax.