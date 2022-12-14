ST. LOUIS — Tishaura Jones, the mayor of St. Louis, will make the announcement at 11 a.m. Dan Isom, the city’s interim public safety director and former police chief, is expected to accompany her.

The historic declaration follows a year-long hunt. Robert Tracy, the current police chief in Wilmington, Delaware, and Larry Boone, the former police chief in Norfolk, Virginia, are the two surviving contenders.

Boone and Tracy were two of four contenders who appeared at a town hall meeting last week to answer questions from city citizens.

The meeting’s main subjects included crime and gun violence, the city’s homicide rate, and developing trust in the neighborhood.

Melron Kelly, a deputy chief from Columbia, South Carolina, and current interim St. Louis City Police Chief Michael Sack were the other two finalists.

Kelly dropped out of the campaign on Monday, and Sack informed him yesterday that he had not been picked.

Sack thanked everyone in the department and promised to keep working hard to make a difference in our community.