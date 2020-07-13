Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,069 deaths/ 27,443 cases IL: 7,187 deaths/ 153,916 cases.

New Poll: Parson and Galloway in statistical dead heat in Missouri governor’s race

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Mike Parson and Auditor Nicole Galloway.

ST. LOUIS – A new poll of Missourians shows Gov. Mike Parson and Auditor Nicole Galloway are in a statistical dead heat in the race to be the next governor.

The results are part of a SLU/YouGov Poll that asked 900 likely Missouri voters their opinions on the presidential race, Missouri’s gubernatorial race, and leader’s handling of COVID-19.

The poll, conducted between June 23-July 1, shows Gov. Parson with a 2% lead over his democratic challenger, Nicole Galloway. There is a +/- 3.95% margin of error, making the race a statistical dead heat.

When it comes to the presidential race, President Donald Trump had 50% of the vote compared to 43% for Biden.

The poll also looked at the approval ratings for President Trump and Gov. Parson as well as their handling of COVId-19.

Here is how you can learn more about SLU Poll and YouGov.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News