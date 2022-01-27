New Radio Flyer ‘Hero Wagons’ help move Mercy Children’s Hospital patients

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new set of wheels designed for the most precious of cargo. They’re for patients at children’s hospitals across the country, including patients at Mercy Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

They are called “Hero Wagons” and they’re from Radio Flyer. They are smaller than previous models and can be more easily condensed. The wagons are a welcome distraction and can reduce anxiety among patients.

The wagons are part of Radio Flyer’s 20-year partnership with Star-Light Children’s Foundation.