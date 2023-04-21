Russel Stover has been named a Guinness World Record Holder after building the world’s largest box of chocolates. Photo provided by Russell Stover.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Russell Stover is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a new title under its belt.

The Kansas City-based chocolatier has been named a Guinness World Record Holder after building the world’s largest box of chocolates.

On Monday, April 17, Russell Stover partnered with Dimensional Innovations to create oversized version of its classic copper box of assorted chocolates at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Once the larger than life candy box was complete, it measured 30 feet 4.5 inches wide by 15 feet 5 inches tall.

The box itself weighs approximately 2,300 pounds and holds over 5,000 pounds of chocolate. Each oversized candy piece within the classic box set weighs between 11 and 38 pounds.

Russell Stover shattered the previous world record, set by U.K. chocolate manufacturer Thorntons back in 2008, by about 1,891 pounds.

The record-setting candy demonstration is one of many events Russell Stover has planned for its 100th anniversary celebration.