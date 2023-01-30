CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Schnucks grocery store on Watson Road is undergoing a major renovation this year. The grocery chain shared new renderings of what the store will look like when the remodeling work is done. The renovation is scheduled to be finished in late spring or early summer 2023.

“Look what’s coming soon to Schnucks Crestwood! We can’t wait for you to see the finished product and appreciate the patience, it’ll all be worth it!” states a post on Schnucks Facebook page.

Shoppers will be seeing a lot of new features and artwork at this store. A food hall will bring in barbecue from Salt +Smoke, Seoul Taco dishes, and Schnucks Burgers+Bites. Plus, a “Fresh Pour” drink area gives customers access to coffee, draft beer, and wine.

Along with the bakery and seafood departments, the part of the store that sells alcohol is being moved and improved. Plus, the deli will serve hot pizza and have a new cheese section. The store will also feature more fruits and vegetables.