ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Local agencies providing help for domestic abuse survivors say violence against victims is escalating and turning deadly more often. That’s one reason the community-based organization JADASA (Journey Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse) opened a new resource center in north St. Louis County Wednesday.

Cynthia R. Bennett is the organization’s founder and CEO. She said her passion for helping survivors comes from her own background.

“I was a survivor of a previous relationship years ago,” said Bennett.

She said the resource center, located at 2880 Netherton Drive, will help serve a community where some survivors do not have the resources to travel far for help.

“That travel hurdle is removed because she’s right here in our own backyard,” said 4th district St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb. “I’m grateful for her and so grateful for them coming to our community.”

Bennett received a St. Louis County proclamation of support from Webb Wednesday. Any survivor involved in a domestic abuse situation can contact the center to schedule an appointment by calling 314-269-0100. The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bennett said JADASA provides crisis intervention, crisis case management, support group sessions, and helps create escape plans. She said currently in the St. Louis area, thousands of calls for help cannot be met because the area does not have enough resources.

“There’s not enough resources,” said Bennett. “There’s not enough shelter beds available.”

She’s calling on the St. Louis community to find ways to support efforts to support abuse survivors.

For more information about JADASA, visit: https://www.jadasa.org/

For additional helpful resources, visit: https://www.startherestl.org/domestic-violence.html.