ST. LOUIS – Condado Tacos opens its doors for the first time Thursday morning.

It’s the franchise’s 45th location and their first one west of the Mississippi. The first 100 people through the door Thursday will get a special gift: one free taco every week for a year.

Condado Tacos is open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday. They’ll be open until midnight on the weekends.