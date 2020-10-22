24K gold chicken wings sold at new restaurant, Waayyy Too Much Sauce

ST. LOUIS – Chicken wings are usually considered a messy food for sports lovers, but when you add gold to them they automatically level up.

Chris Lowe, the former co-owner of Too Much Sauce, is opening a new restaurant whose signature item will be 24K Gold Sweet & Spicy wings.

Waayyy Too Much Sauce will open on November 1 at 11:00 a.m. The new restaurant is located at 930 North Kingshighway Blvd.

Lowe has been working on Waayyy Too Much Sauce for just under two months, they haven’t even opened to the public and they’re already making waves on social media.

Waayyy Too Much Sauce Facebook page

Waayyy Too Much Sauce Facebook page

Waayyy Too Much Sauce Facebook page

Waayyy Too Much Sauce Facebook page

He said he expects between 200 and 300 people within the first couple of hours on opening day and with crowds like that in a pandemic Lowe said he will have off-duty police officers there to manage social distancing.

Other items on the menu include “Diamond Wicked Wings,” Hennessy-glazed turkey legs, Sweet and Spicy Catfish with Fish Scale Tarter Sauce, a two-pound baked potato and more.

Waayyy Too Much Sauce’s catering services begin Saturday, October 24. They said to call them at 314-651-4249 if anyone has any questions.