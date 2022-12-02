ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is getting a new Ronald McDonald house.

It will be located on Chouteau Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

A 76 Thousand Square Foot Ronald McDonald House Is Being Built At This Location.

It Will Be The Largest Of The Three Current Ronald McDonald Houses In The St. Louis Area, With A Capacity To House Families Increasing From 59 To 92 Rooms.

Families with very ill children will be able to use the residence as a “home away from home.” Tishaura Jones, the mayor of St. Louis, will attend today’s groundbreaking event. It will take place this morning at 10 a.m.