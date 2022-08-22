ST. LOUIS – School is back in session for thousands of kids in St. Charles.

Those districts are letting go of COVID protocols, but are focusing more on safety.

At Francis Howell High School, they released a post-pandemic plan that was approved by the school board.

It does not require masks or social distancing but does ask for proper hand-washing and extra cleaning practices to continue.

This year, Francis Howell and other schools in St. Charles County are more focused on protecting students, teachers, and staff members from emergencies like an active shooter.

Starting Monday, August 22 all 23 schools in unincorporated St. Charles County, Weldon Spring, Dardenne Prairie, and Augusta Elementary School have a school resource officer. Until now, only nine schools had officers.

A plan approved by the St. Charles County Council back in June allowed for the hiring of 14 more.

The St. Charles County Police Department has been provided more than $2 million to hire the additional SROs and provide them with equipment and training to be able to handle an active shooter situation.

“Just knowing that we’d have someone on-site if something were to happen, it’s reassuring,” concerned parent Sean Marin said.

“It’s about the public’s safety, the safety of our kids and after the recent events we’ve seen the last several months, I don’t know how you can argue against this,” St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz said.

The money for this plan came from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

