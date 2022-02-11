New sculpture exhibit set to debut Saturday at Laumeier Sculpture Park

ST. LOUIS – A new sculptor exhibit will be on display to the public Feb. 12 through May 15 at Laumeier Sculpture Park.

“Salutary Sculpture” features work by eight artists “who explore art’s capacity as a therapeutic tool for adaptation, recovery, and rehabilitation,” according to a press release.

“In the midst of an ongoing global pandemic and worldwide reckonings around systemic inequality and injustice, human beings arguably are experiencing heightened need for coping and recovery.

“This exhibition addresses the healing of mind, body, and spirit as explored by artists, many of whom came to their current work through their own personal physical and/or psychic recuperation.”

The exhibit will be located inside the Aronson Fine Arts Center’s Whitaker Foundation Gallery Laumeier Sculpture Park, located at 12580 Rott Road in St. Louis.