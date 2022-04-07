ST. LOUIS – A new St. Louis Cardinals season means it’s time for some new gear.

“The staff is excited. The warehouse is working through shipments every day, getting new products up here as fast at they can,” said Stephanie Spargur, retail director for the Cardinals at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals Team Store at Busch is stocked with great items, from onesies and stuffed animals for the newest members of Cardinal nation to great phone covers and collectibles for more seasoned fans.

“Some new 59FIFTY fitted hats we’re really excited about for the hat collector out there. And just great apparel. Lots of tie dye, floral, and some satin, even,” Spargur said.

Games early in the season can be chilly. They have plenty of beanies, sweatshirts, and blankets to last you nine innings.

“This great Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright blanket in the back. Great souvenir. Great keepsake item,” Spargur said.

The staff is constantly working with vendors to get the gear fans are seeking out.

“Just submitted an order today for a ‘Welcome Home’ t-shirt for Pujols,” Spargur said. “So we are excited about that.”

They have lots of items honoring Yadi and Waino this season. And yes, they have Albert Pujols jerseys in stock, just in case you don’t remember what you did with your old one.

“And now they can get it in the light blue and the ivory. We didn’t have that when he was here before. So that will be great,” Spargur said.

The Cardinals Team Store is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and open until an hour after the last pitch on game days. If you can’t make it in, they offer a personal shopper program.

“If you wanted to call in and say, ‘Hey, I’m looking for this,’ ‘I need a gift for my wife,’ or a baby gift, we can kind of seek that out for you,” Spargur said.