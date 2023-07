ST. LOUIS – After a nationwide search, the St. Louis Public School District selected Dr. Keisha Scarlett to become its new superintendent.

Scarlett previously served as a superintendent of academies and in other capacities with Seattle Public Schools for 24 years. She replaces Dr. Kelvin Adams, who stepped down after 14 years at the post.

Scarlett visited the FOX 2 News studios to discuss her goals as superintendent, and the challenges facing the district.