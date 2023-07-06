ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Public School District has a new superintendent. Dr. Keisha Scarlett is now on the job.

She was appointed on February 1. She was assistant superintendent in the Seattle Public School District.

Scarlett says she’s spending her first 100 days on a listening tour, learning the district’s values and priorities. She discussed her three big goals for the district Wednesday night on FOX 2 News at 6.

“One of them is having safe and welcoming schools that are inclusive for all students, our diverse students – ensuring we have high levels of academic achievement and students have multiple opportunity pathways,” Scarlett explained.

Dr. Scarlett shared that her third goal is to have a system of excellent schools throughout the district. She replaces Dr. Kelvin Adams who retired last December after 14 years of service.