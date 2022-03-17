ST. LOUIS – Nike is donating $25,000 to the organization to sponsor the parade. A formal announcement happens this afternoon.

This year’s parade is Sunday, May 15th in Downtown St. Louis. The parade has been virtual for the past two years due to the pandemic. This is the largest fundraiser for the Annie Malone Children and Family Services.

The organization offers support for young people suffering from extreme trauma.

This year’s theme is “the new Annie Malone making a stronger and larger impact in the community”.