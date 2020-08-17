New SSM Health SLU Hospital opens in two weeks, offers a new patient experience

ST. LOUIS – In just two weeks, the new SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital opens in Midtown. Administrators say it’s more than just a new state-of-the-art facility, it’ll provide a new patient experience as well.

The new hospital, located on Grand Boulevard at Chouteau Avenue, is three times larger than the current hospital, which is just a couple minutes away.

The $500 million project promises to be the most high-tech, cutting edge hospital in the region and, despite the pandemic, the opening day has never changed.

The new hospital is a shiny new jewel along Grand Boulevard in Midtown but doctors, nurses, and administrators are proud about what will be happening inside, with exceptional health care.

“State-of-the-art beds that do a lot of things to keep patients comfortable, a family space so patients can have their families with them,” said Jennifer Garnica, RN, administrative director of nursing operations at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. “Nice space for nurses to sit right outside our patients’ rooms, so that is a benefit; you have the nurse right there if you need something.”

Garnica said patients and visitors will see bright colors, plenty of natural light, larger spaces, and large private rooms with a lot of technology support for the patient.

“A TVR system; so a television where they can order their food, get information, thank a caregiver,” she said. “There’s actually a picture and a name that pops up of every caregiver that comes into the room, so they know exactly who is there taking care of you. No more trying to remember or read a messy dry erase board.”

Patients will move from the old facility to the new facility August 30. The new hospital opens its doors on September 1.