O’FALLON, Mo. – St. Charles County Police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting in January. A teen died after the incident at the hospital. Police are releasing the footage now to be transparent with their investigation.

No charges will be filed. Prosecutors tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that they believe the officers’ lives and the community’s safety were at risk.

The video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

O’Fallon officers were sent to the 500 block of Prentice Drive at around 11:00 am on January 23 to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. Ted Pech and his wife called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle sitting outside of their home. He described two people who appeared to be sleeping in a car.

“My wife noticed a car was sitting out here this morning but we didn’t think much of it,” Pech said. “About 10:30 a.m. I came out and noticed the car was running.”

The vehicle was blocking the caller’s driveway. An officer approached with his gun drawn.

A police dispatch broadcast included in the video sent by St. Charles County Police describes what happens next.

“There’s a white Honda Accord. The driver’s side has heavy damage, the vehicle is running. There’s a Black male on the passenger’s side passed out, possibly sleeping. It is partially blocking the driveway, no plates on the vehicle.”

The driver then sat up when officers tried to open the vehicle’s door the first time. They told him to open the door and he refused.

An officer broke the driver’s side window with his weapon he noticed that one of the people had a gun. That is when the driver of the vehicle put the car into reverse and slammed into a patrol car.

Officers then started shooting at the Honda as the driver tried to drive away. They fired several shots at the car.

The car made it to the intersection of Mexico Road and Aspen Pointe Drive before coming to a stop. Officers then surrounded the vehicle and told the teens to get out.

“Driver, show me your hands. Driver, show me your hands,” police can be heard yelling in the direction of the Honda. “Tell them to slowly exit.”

The passenger then surrendered to the police and was taken into custody. He has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.

When officers approached the vehicle they found another 17-year-old in the driver’s seat. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Sara Brewner told FOX 2 that she witnessed the conclusion of the pursuit and said police attempted to keep the driver alive before the ambulance arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in St. Louis County, according to a previous FOX 2 report. A gun was recovered from the scene.