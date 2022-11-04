ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County is starting a new program to help those with active warrants for minor offenses deal with their cases without having to worry about being arrested.

The new program is called “Fresh Start Fridays” and it focuses on bench warrants from municipal court cases.

Every Friday at 1 p.m., people with active warrants for traffic and nonviolent offenses in St. Louis County can ask for a new court date without the fear of being taken into custody.

People can make the request for a new court date through logging in to the virtual docket. And that’s not all.

If you have been put on a payment plan for outstanding fines or court costs, you can also log on to the virtual docket every Friday at 2 p.m. to speak with a judge about extending the due date for your payments without the debt being reported to a collection agency.

Court officials say that the St. Louis County Municipal Court does not want to cause any undue hardships on people and that authorities are only asking people to reach out to court officials to get the help they need.

County leaders add that they know outstanding warrants for nonviolent offenses can pose problems for things like employment and they hope this program can help resolve those challenges.

With today being the first day of the program county officials know people may have questions. For more information, call 314-615-8760.

The only time “Fresh Start Fridays” won’t take place is if a Friday falls on a holiday.