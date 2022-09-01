ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City2 will play against Sporting Kansas City (KC) II on Sunday, September 18 at the new soccer stadium for the first time.

The players of St. Louis City2, a youth soccer league, checked out the practice pitch Thursday morning and the media got to see the progress in the Downtown West neighborhood.

“Where we were training was good, but this is going to be our forever home. And when you’re home, you’re comfortable,” said Josh Yaro, St. Louis City2 defender.

City2, the MLS Next team will hold a closed event for season ticket members on Sunday, September 18, inside the new Centene stadium.

Eleven thousand people are expected in the lower bowl for Sporting KC II versus City2.

“I’ve been through that building a bunch and every time I’m amazed at what it now continues to become,” said John Hackworth, St Louis City2 coach. “But the biggest part for me is the grass is green and it’s as flat as can be and the lines are white. When I turn around it’s just amazing. I think that’s just going to be a special park because there’s not a bad spot in that whole building, so it should be fun.”

City2’s current record is 14-4-2 in its first Major League Soccer Next Pro season and is set to play its last regular season game at the Centene stadium. The stadium is getting final touches before St. Louis City SC begins to play in 2023.

“Being a local kid and kind of seeing this area kind of being nothing in the past, just a highway ramp,” said Kuazin Wan Kamal, St. Louis City2 midfielder. “Now, seeing the whole campus and practice facility, it’s amazing.”