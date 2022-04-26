ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is opening its third Missouri location in St. Peters and they are looking for 170 employees. You can apply now and open interviews will take place in May.

They are looking for people who have a passion for wine, food, and first-class hospitality. Positions include bartenders, dishwashers, hosts, line cooks, prep cooks, servers, service assistants, and tasting room attendants. Employees get benefits like insurance plans, vacation days, discounts, and a flexible work schedule.

The new restaurant is under development in the 5300 block of North Service Road in St. Peters. There are 50 Cooper’s Hawk locations in the United States. They have one of the world’s largest wine clubs with more than 550,000 members.

Call (636) 534-0088 for more information or visit apply.chwinery.com to apply online.