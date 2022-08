ST. LOUIS – The Regional Arts Commission is launching a new program Tuesday, August 30 to assess the impact of arts on the St. Louis economy.

The Arts and Economic Prosperity Study will look at how arts organizations contribute to the area’s economy. The last study was done in 2015. The commission said it showed more people come to St. Louis each year for the arts than all sports combined.

Arts groups provide more than 19,000 jobs and add nearly $600 million dollars in economic activity.