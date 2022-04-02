ST. LOUIS, MO. – The city of St. Louis released a brand new digital survey for residents to weigh in on where they would like to see $250 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan spent. This second round of $250 million is expected to hit city bank accounts this summer and city leaders want to hear from you about where it should go. Many communities have the chance to be revitalized.

The survey is broken into seven main categories: household assistance; neighborhood transformation; economic empowerment; government services; support for children and youth; public health; and infrastructure improvements.

All funding must be used in line with US Treasury guidelines. A paper copy of the survey will be developed as well for community organizations and available in additional languages.

“We know our constituents want new businesses in our community, we know our constituents want new housing in our community. We know they want better schools and we will get better schools if we get people back to our community. It’s time to put north St. Louis first,” said Alderman Jeffrey Boyd.

There are also town halls, roundtables, and drop-in discussions with community leaders planned. Take the survey here.