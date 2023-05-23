ST. LOUIS – Good news for fans of Sweetie Pie’s – they’re opening a St. Louis location since the last opened Sweetie Pies closed last fall.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Sweetie Pie’s 2nd Act will be in north St. Louis, at Kingshighway Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Owner Robbie Montgomery plans to invest nearly $4 million in the new location, and about 25 jobs could be created

The Land Clearance for Development Authority will be discussing the proposal later Tuesday.