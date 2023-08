CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A new state-of-the-art swim school is opening up in Creve Coeur next week.

The Minnesota-based Foss Swim School is behind the new facility on Olive Boulevard. They’ll hold a ribbon-cutting at 11:00 a.m.

You can also sign up for free family lessons and preview lessons this weekend. To register, call 314-949-7100.