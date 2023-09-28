ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County will roll out a new emergency alert program, starting Oct. 1.

A new mass notification system will send information on a variety of situations, including evacuations, missing persons alerts, severe weather alerts and road closures.

The county says the alerts will be “time-sensitive” and there will be “no delay in getting critical information” through the new system. For those seeking alerts, you can choose whether to be notified over text or email.

If you’d like to sign up for emergency management alerts, click here.