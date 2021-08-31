New three-level playground nearly complete in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A new playground in St. Charles County is nearly complete.

The three-level playground is 13,000 square feet and is located by the Lakeside Pavilion at Indian Camp Creek Park near Wentzville.

“This dynamic play area is anticipated to open soon,” St. Charles County Parks said in a Facebook post.

The playground will also have “two large climbing towers with bridges, a variety of climbers, swings, and a net climber/spinner on cushioned turf.”

This playground cost approximately $750,000 to build. The playground was built with funds from a local use tax.