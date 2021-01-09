New U-City Loop apparel store aims for success despite economic tough times

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo–This certainly qualifies as big news during a pandemic: a new women’s clothing store is opening instead of closing.

The U-City Loop welcomes Rich Rags, a minority-owned apparel store.

When you go inside you may catch owner, Tasha Mayes, popping champagne and not just during Saturday’s grand opening. “I’m going to offer champagne to my shoppers, give them the ‘Louis Vuitton’ vibe, like they’re coming to spend millions of dollars,” Mayes said, smiling.

She’s all about giving customers a high-end experience even if they don’t have a high-end budget.

Though research shows U.S. apparel and accessory sales plunging an estimated 30% in 2020 with more than 12,000 retail store closures, she won’t delay her dream.

“I came walking down Delmar end of July, early August … this is where I saw myself being,” she said of her new shop’s location.

By November, Mayes, who grew up in University City, was getting the place ready for her grand opening.

She launched Rich Rags as an online, e-commerce store, pre-pandemic in 2019. She likes her chances with a new “brick and mortar” location, even with COVID-19 still throttling the economy.

She’s got the location, the concept, the clothes, and the passion – not just for business – but for people. “The whole concept of rich rags is to be rich in spirit and let our rags embrace you. We love for our customers to feel like they’re rich financially and just overall…I’m going to make it regardless.”

She ought to know. She said she got her start in business at age 21, taking over a St. Louis barbecue restaurant when recession hit in 2007-2008.

The Rich Rags grand opening at 6321 Delmar is Saturday afternoon at 2:00.