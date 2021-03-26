New vaccination clinic opens in west St. Louis County, more to open in south county next week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A new mass COVID-19 vaccination site opened in St. Louis County Friday.

The Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park may become a semi-permanent vaccination clinic for months to come.

There were 2,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected for distribution Friday and Saturday to individuals who have an appointment.

Some of the people getting vaccinated said the Missouri National Guard and county health department did an outstanding job making it a smooth and efficient process.

“This process today was wonderful, it was very well organized. I am in and out even before my time for my appointment,” Mickey Kemper of Chesterfield said.

Creve Coeur resident Tim Postlewait said, “It was great, it was quick. The national guard do a great job here, got everybody in and out quickly. They make sure you stay and wait for it. Makes sure there’s no adverse reaction.”

Nurses from the county health department, the state, and the visiting nurses association volunteered to administer the shots.

St. Louis County officials ask everyone who registers for an appointment to follow the directions in the emails

“We do also want to encourage people that get to register to click the link to make the appointment. Just because you received the email doesn’t mean that you have an appointment, you need to make sure that you click it and get a time and make sure you confirmed for what’s time to come,’ Public Information Officer with The St. Louis County Department of Public Health Sara Dayley said.

The Missouri National Guard and the county health department are both preparing for a dramatic increase in vaccine supply next month.

“We’re about to get a lot more vaccines for the state which means a lot more vaccination events all over the state with the main focus being in the St. Louis region and the Kansas City region to make sure we get those big populations as well as the rural areas,” Missouri National Guard Captain Jeremy Idleman said.

St. Louis County is planning more new mass vaccination clinics in south county in the next two weeks.

One is scheduled for April 3 at South Technical High School and April 8 at the Kennedy Recreation Center.