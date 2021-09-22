New vaccination incentives to be announced in St. Louis County today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A new push to try to increase COVID-19 vaccination numbers in St. Louis County is set to be announced Wednesday morning.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will release the details of the effort outside the main county administration building in Clayton with County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb. The new incentive program will begin Saturday.

Both Page and Webb have been outspoken about trying to increase vaccination numbers in the county. One focus has been on the north county area which Webb represents and where vaccination numbers have been lower than in other parts of the county. County leaders have also spoken about using Federal COVID relief money to help fund vaccine incentive programs in the area.

Statewide, 53 percent of Missourians have initiated the COVID vaccination process. 47 percent have completed it. The numbers are higher in St. Louis County with 58 percent of St. Louis County residents starting the vaccination process while nearly 52 percent have completed it. In St. Louis City, more than 53 percent of residents have initiated the COVID vaccination process while over 46 percent have completed it. In St. Charles County, just over 56 percent of residents have started to get vaccinated while over 51.5 percent of residents have finished the process. Jefferson County has the same numbers as St. Louis City with just over 53 percent of residents having started the process while more than 46 percent of residents have finished it. In Franklin County, a little more than 48 percent of residents have initiated the COVID vaccination process while 44 percent have completed it.

FOX 2 will broadcast the news conference on-air as well as online. It is set to start at 8:30 a.m.