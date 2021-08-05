New vehicles damaged in 33-car train derailment in northeast Missouri

HUNTINGTON, Mo.– Service has been restored to a Norfolk Southern route in northeast Missouri after a train derailment involving 33 cars Monday. Many of the train cars were carrying new automobiles.

The route that is about 15 miles from Hannibal, Missouri was closed for about 2 days. A nearby road was shut down as well. Minor delays could still occur as work is being done to fix the signal and track in the area.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says it is unclear what caused the derailment and there was no hazmat situation.

The Drive is reporting the wrecked vehicles shown in a Facebook video appear to be F-150s and Transit vans. The site also says it is likely they were being transported from the Ford Assembly Plant in the Kansas City area.