New video shows the moment a former Florissant detective hit a man in an unmarked car

FLORISSANT, Mo. – New video surfaced Tuesday showing another angle to the incident that led to the firing of former Florissant Police Detective Joshua Smith.

The new video released from the Legal Solution Group, who represents the unnamed victim, shows the moment Smith struck the man.

Smith was driving an unmarked vehicle at the time of the incident. After he hit the man, Smith got out of the car and started kicking and hitting the man.

“We had 50 percent of what occurred that night, now we know exactly what occurred,” said Jermaine Wooten, the unnamed victim’s attorney.

The first video sparked protests. The attorney obtained the second video from a neighbor, which shows a different angle.

Wooten explained what happened in the second video.

“We have Joshua Smith approaching the driveway at a rapid pace and strike our client as he’s in the driveway, and our client is on the ground and he’s being beaten by Joshua Smith, he’s being kicked and punched several times,” he said.

Wooten said his client had surgery on his ankle and is immobile. He said they are having to meet with the client at his home because he cannot come into the office.

Wooten said the officer needs to be charged.

“We appreciate him being terminated last week, but now he needs to be charged and there’s only one appropriate charge,” he said. “That’s first-degree assault and armed criminal action.”

Wooten is asking the prosecutor to charge Smith by the end of the week.

Wooten said the two videos have led to more calls to his office. He said this should lead to more cases against Officer Smith.

“Since we’ve accepted this case, we’ve gotten a number of phone calls about Florissant, we’ve gotten a number of phone calls specifically about this police officer,” he added.

Wooten is now calling on the US Department of Justice to investigate the Florissant Police Department.