ST. LOUIS – Want to see St. Louis in a way you might have never envisioned before? The International Space Station has some interesting views for you.

The ISS made one of many October strolls through the St. Louis skies on Tuesday. A Twitter page called ISS Above, which shares videos of the ISS passing over various parts of Earth, shared a 1:11 video clip of crews passing through the St. Louis region Tuesday morning. “What an exceptionally clear view!,” ISS Above shares via Twitter.

NASA and its international partners take trips aboard the ISS to conduct research that helps scientists prepare for deep-space exploration missions. ISS Above works to bring informational screens and live views of Earth from external cameras. Page organizers also showed views this week over Vancouver, Washington and Idaho.

According to the ISS Above website, the space station passes some regions several times a day and is best visible around the dusk and dawn hours when the light reflects off its solar panels.

You can get ‘Heads Up Alerts’ when the space station is flying over St. Louis. You can sign up on Spot the Station section of NASA’s website, which also allows guests to watch the ISS pass overhead from several thousand worldwide locations. The website also includes live ISS tracking and a guide to learn how you can spot the station.

To plan ahead for sighting opportunities in St. Louis, click here. NASA says there are several more prime viewing opportunities in October, including at least one on most days through the 29th.